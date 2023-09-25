Congress hits back at PM Modi for comparing it with 'rusted iron', controlled by 'urban naxals'

New Delhi : Congress on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi equating it with "rusted iron" and being controlled by 'urban naxal' saying that the iron of the grand old party is very strong which through sacrifices has strengthened the country. Congress said that Modi is frustrated with the success of the INDIA alliance.

Speaking to the media here, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said: “Iron of Congress is very strong and it is the reason why our identity has not been wiped. The Prime Minister needs to understand that the iron of the Congress has strengthened the country and made the country. We do not have to bring the iron from China to make statues. The Congress through its iron and with sacrifices will continue to work for the country.”

He was responding to a question on the Prime Minister equating the Congress with "rusted iron". Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed the principal opposition Congress a "company" which is being run by a group of "urban Naxals".

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister Surjewala said: “The BJP’s workers meeting turned out to be the kumbh of rhetoric. The Prime Minister did not recognise the work of the state government launched in last 18 years. Despite spending crores of rupees, the maha kumbh of the BJP workers failed today as not even 50,000 people could attend the meeting.”

Surjewala, who is also the incharge of the poll bound state, said, “The Prime Minister did not bother to take the names of the works of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government work in Madhya Pradesh. Despite for over 18 years in power in the state, the Prime Minister did not mention the name of the single scheme launched by the BJP government as all the schemes have been mired in corruption.”

He said that while the leaders of the BJP kept on clapping on the false and lies of the Prime Minister. “The people of MP want to know the truth of the state,” he asserted. Attacking the Prime Minister, Surjewala said that he asked to the first time voters in the state what did they saw in the last 18 years.

“The Prime Minister mentioned the 18 year old voters. What the youths have seen in 18 years in Madhya Pradesh? The youth saw the corruption in Vyapam and the future of 1 crore youths shattered and papers being sold for Rs 15 lakh among many others. About 26,000 schools do not have electricity connection, 29,000 schools have been closed or shut and nine lakh students enrollment ended,” he alleged.

He also said that in last 18 years, over 19,000 suicides have taken place, 70 lakh youth between 18 to 23 age group remain unemployed and there is also scholarship scam. He also said that the Prime Minister discussed the Ujjawala scheme.

“However, the lives of the women in the state have been turned dark in the fumes. Out of 82 lakh Ujjawala scheme beneficiaries about 42 lakh sisters (women) could not manage to refill the cylinder once in a year and 18 lakh Ujjawala beneficiaries are such who could afford refilling the cylinder only once in a year,” he said.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi also hit back at the Prime Minister over his jibe at the Congress of being controlled by urban naxals and rusted iron. Speaking to IANS, Pratapgarhi said: “The Prime Minister first dubbed the INDIA alliance as ghamandia, and also compared it with the terror groups. He is now threatened with the success of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). And in frustration he is making such statements.”

The Prime Minister earlier in the day said that the Congress is being run by a group of urban Naxals. Congress leaders and workers themselves have started realising it. Several old leaders have been sidelined.

Prime Minister Modi made these allegations while addressing a mammoth gathering of BJP booth workers - the event organised by the state unit called - 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' at Bhopal's Jamboree Maidan. During his long speech, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the grand-old party and levelled charges against it.