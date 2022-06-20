Congress In Its Worst Shape In 136 Years: BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi, June 20: Amid ongoing controversy and tension for Congress party in the National Herald case, Bharatiya Janata Party has heavily criticised the party for its comments against the Prime Minister saying that the hatred by the opposition has increased people's love for Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the party headquarters here on Monday, BJP's spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that Congress leaders have made numerous objectionable remarks against P.M Modi and that the latter has neither taken any action against the said remarks nor expelled anyone from the party for their actions.

The heavy criticism comes after former minister of tourism and senior Congress leader Kant Sahai alleged that Prime Minister Modi is behaving like Adolf Hitler and "will die like Hitler" if he follows the path of the German dictator. The Congress party, however, has distanced itself from Sahai's remarks and said that it does not endorse the said statements against the Prime Minister.

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha M.P Sudhanshu Trivedi has said that it is not BJP that is attempting to malign the Congress party, but the latter's actions which has led to its own downfall. He also took a jab at the Congress's General-Secretary Rahul Gandhi, saying that he needs to come out of the Yuvraj (Prince) mentality and take step forward as a responsible Lok Sabha M.P.

"Congress has damaged its own reputation. In the 136 years of its existence, Congress is in its worst era. They have not been able to exceed the mark of 100 seats (in Lok Sabha) two consecutive times. It stood somewhere near 50 seats. Congress's previous leadership stood as Hero or Villain. Now it has become the butt of the joke," Trivedi said.

Meanwhile, on the 8th anniversary of the World Yoga Day, the BJP has announced that the Prime Minister will be leading the occasion at the Mysuru Palace along with 15,000 people who are likely to participate with him. It has also announced that as the country observes the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75th year of India's Independence, BJP will be organising yoga sessions at 75,000 places across the country. Meanwhile, party president J.P. Nadda will be leading the Yoga practice at Noida stadium.