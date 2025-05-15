Congress keeps up ‘US pressure’ heat on Modi govt

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday asked if the Narendra Modi government had mortgaged India’s security interests in the face of US pressure after Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday once again claimed his administration had “successfully brokered a historic ceasefire” to stop the spiralling conflict between India and Pakistan.

“A few days ago we learnt of the ceasefire with Pakistan from the President of the United States. Now, at a public event in Saudi Arabia , the President reveals that he may have coerced and blackmailed India into this ceasefire using the carrot-and-stick of sanctions and trade deals,” Jairam Ramesh, Congress’s general secretary in-charge of communications, wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday morning.

“What do the typically loquacious PM and EAM have to say about this revelation? Did they mortgage India’s security interests in the face of US pressure?” Ramesh said on X. “Ameriki papa ne war rukwa di kya?” he added.

That was a snide reference to a promotional video that was posted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official Youtube channel in March 2024 last year that implied India had intervened to halt the war between Ukraine and Russia for the evacuation of Indian students in Ukraine.

The Congress on Tuesday night had said Trump was not only hyphenating the two countries but also comparing Prime Minister Modi with his Pakistani counterpart, Shehbaz Sharif. The Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared the clip of Trump’s latest comments during the event in Saudi Arabia.