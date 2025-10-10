Congress leader Satheesan hails Kerala HC order on Sabarimala gold 'theft'

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader V. D. Satheesan on Friday welcomed the Kerala High Court's order for an FIR and a thorough investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft case, calling it a "long-overdue corrective action" against attempts by the state government and Devaswom Board to conceal the controversy.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Satheesan pointed out that the verdict vindicates the opposition's longstanding claims and sends a strong message that those involved in attempting to sell temple assets must face legal consequences.

"The High Court found serious irregularities not only in the Dwarapalaka idol but also in the temple steps and structures, noting that fake molds were created while the original idol was tampered with. The court has instructed a special investigation team to report directly to it, bypassing other authorities, easing devotees' fears of political interference. Former Devaswom ministers and board presidents have been named as parties to be included in the probe," said Satheesan.

He also raised questions about procedural lapses in handing over Ayyappa's yogadanda and Rudraksha mala to the Devaswom Board president's son for gold-plating. While the items were fortunately not removed from the temple, he demanded clarity on the basis for entrusting them, noting systemic failures in safeguarding temple assets.

Satheesan emphasised that both the government and Devaswom Board were aware of irregularities but allegedly attempted a cover-up.

Reports indicate similar attempts were made at the Ettumanoor temple, but timely intervention by devotees prevented losses.

Official records confirm the Dwarapalaka idol was broken, and Satheesan urged that all responsible, including those aware of the 2019 transactions, be brought before the law.

The Congress in Kerala has announced that they would intensify its protest, beginning with a major protest march at Pandalam on October 18.

They have also decided to take forward their protests to the neighbouring states, as the largest number of devotees come from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The High Court's intervention is being hailed as a critical step toward restoring accountability in the management of Sabarimala temple assets, ensuring justice for the devotees and safeguarding the sanctity of the shrine.