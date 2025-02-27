Congress MLAs continue boycott of Rajasthan Assembly in support of suspended colleagues

Jaipur: Congress MLAs continued their boycott of the Assembly proceedings on Thursday, staging a dharna outside the premises.

They are boycotting the Assembly in support of their six colleagues who were suspended over their unruly behaviour while protesting over a Minister’s remark on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the Question Hour session proceeded in their absence. Further, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari is set to present the government’s response to the budget debate on Thursday, during which she is expected to make several announcements.

MLAs who have raised demands for their constituencies may also find their issues addressed in the discussion.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met the Congress MLAs protesting outside.

Speaking to the media, Gehlot accused the government of being rigid and unwilling to resolve the impasse. He urged the ruling party to set aside its ego and engage in dialogue.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra even offered to personally apologize to the Speaker, questioning what more could be done. Despite Congress MLAs staging a sit-in the previous day, no government representatives came forward for discussions.

The budget debate has remained stalled since last Friday following remarks by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot about Indira Gandhi. Congress MLAs have participated in the debate for only one day, and a resolution to the standoff remains uncertain.

Whether Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully will deliver a speech on the budget discussion depends on the efforts being made to break the deadlock. If the situation persists, then he will abstain from speaking. And in case the deadlock continues, the Finance Minister will present the government’s response to the budget debate in the absence of Congress MLAs which is a rare scenario in the history of the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha.