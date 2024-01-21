Congress most corrupt party, says Arunachal BJP

Day after Rahul Gandhi conducted the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Arunachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP in the northeastern state termed the Congress as the most corrupt party.

During his yatra on Saturday, Gandhi alleged that the BJP's main aim is to empty the country's coffers and play divisive politics by creating hatred among religions, dislike among languages, and infighting among states.

''A party leader living in a 'glass house' should not throw stones at others. There have been no scams in the last ten years under the BJP regime, and Rahul Gandhi did not mention the recent record-breaking cash seizure of Rs 350 crore from Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu by the IT department in a single operation,'' said BJP state president Biyuram Wahge at a press conference.

In response to Gandhi's allegation of unemployment in Arunachal Pradesh, Wahge said the state ranked as a top performer in developing a start-up ecosystem, and the government has been addressing the unemployment problem with priority.

Regarding the lack of development in the state under the Pema Khandu-led government, the party chief claimed that the road sector has witnessed massive progress, which the successive Congress governments failed to provide.

Wahge further added that the BJP government in the state is not imposing Hindi language as alleged by the Congress leader. ''Hindi is a medium of communication between the various ethnic tribes of the state with different dialects,'' he added.