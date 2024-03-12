Congress released its second list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections, 43 names included

New Delhi: The dates of the forthcoming general elections can be announced by the Election Commission at any time. Along with this, political parties have begun preparing for the Lok Sabha elections. In this series, the Congress has now announced its second list of Lok Sabha candidates on Tuesday. The list includes 43 candidates from the Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Dama and Diu.

In this list, Congress has announced candidates for 43 Lok Sabha seats. Nakul Nath, Kamal Nath's son, has been awarded a ticket from Chhindwara by the Congress, while Rahul Kaswan, who joined from the BJP to the Congress on Monday, has been fielded from the Churu Lok Sabha constituency.

Apart from that, Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat, Surjya Khan from Silchar, and Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Ashok Gehlot from Jalore, have been named as candidates. Congress has awarded tickets to 7 generals, 13 OBCs, 10 SCs, 9 STs, and one Muslim candidate on this list.

The Congress party has named ten candidates in Madhya Pradesh. The state has 29 Lok Sabha seats. This includes Nakul Nath in Chhindwara, Phool Singh Baraiya in Bhind, Pankaj Ahirwar in Tikamgarh, Siddharth Kushwaha in Satna, Kamleshwar Patel in Sidhi, Omkar Singh Markam in Mandala, Rajendra Malviya in Dewas, Radheshyam Muvel in Dhar, Porlal Kharte in Kargonada, and Ramu Tekam in Betul.

Additionally, Congress announced seven candidates in Gujarat, including Nitish Lalan in Kutch, Geniben Thakor (MLA) in Banaskantha, Lalit Vasoya (Former MLA) in Porbandar, Rohan Gupta (Spokesperson) in Ahmedabad East, Bharat Makwana in Ahmedabad West, Siddharth Chaudhary in Bardoli, Anant Patel (MLA) in Valsad.

Earlier, Congress had released its first list of 39 candidates, which included veteran leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and KC Venugopal. The party announced 10 candidates out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, while on the other hand, BJP announced 24 candidates.