Congress Resorting To Violent Protests To "Hide" Its Corruption: Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi, June 15: Rising attack against the Congress leaders as Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the third time, the Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the former is resorting to violent methods to protest to hide the corruption charges levelled against their leaders.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha Member Sudhanshu Trivedi criticised the move of the Congress led state ministers and chief ministers to join the party workers for protest here in the National Capital. He said that rather than focusing on the development of their respective states, Congress chief ministers are engaging in protests to support party General-Secretary Rahul Gandhi.

"Today, Rahul Gandhi is neither a Congress supremo nor the leader of the opposition. He's a Lok Sabha M.P… and that too not a very senior M.P. There are other veteran M.P who have more experience as a leader. This proves that experience and stature both do not matter in Congress. It is a family party. Senior leaders and Chief Ministers have left their duties and come to Delhi for Dharna just to support Rahul Gandhi," Trivedi said while speaking to the media at BJP's headquarters.

Both Chief Ministers belonging to the Congress party i.e. Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and Chief Minister of Chattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel have come to Delhi to protest against summoning of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate. Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED on Wednesday for the third consecutive day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

"Two of the former Prime Ministers of the party, while in office, gave themselves Bharat Ratna. Now the family members (from Congress), have given themselves the fund which was originally created by a group of freedom fighters. This shows how the present party representatives are honouring the past freedom fighter members," Sudhanshu said.

Trivedi also said that Mahatma Gandhi's Congress has no resemblance to Rahul Gandhi's Congress and that by sharing the same surname doesn't mean sharing the same values.