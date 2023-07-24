Congress Team 26 and BJP MPs hold protests in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue against atrocities against Dalits and women.

New Delhi: Mahatma Gandhi on Monday had to witness series of protests one by team 26 I.N.D.I.A members leaders led by Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP MPs on Monday staged a protest against Gehlot led Rajasthan government alleging atrocities against Dalits and women in the state. In the process the functioning of Lok Sabha once again got affected as the house had to be adjourned twice so far.

The MPs, who had gathered in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises holding placards, shouted slogans against the Gehlot government.

The BJP has been attacking the Congress government in Rajasthan, accusing the law and order has completely deteriorated in the state under the ruling dispensation.

The party also accused that Gehlot's only priority is "chair" (of Chief Minister).

On Sunday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur while referring to the crimes against women in non-BJP ruled states including Rajasthan and the Manipur horror, said it is the responsibility of the state governments to reduce such atrocities.

"Any atrocities on women is painful whether it is any state. It is the responsibility of the state governments to reduce crime against women," Thakur had said.

Last week, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had said: "The situation in Rajasthan is such that criminals are being released from jails at gunpoint. There is fear among the people and the morale of the criminals is high."

Assembly elections in Rajasthan is scheduled to be held later this year and it is likely that law and order would be one of the major issues of the BJP.