Congress will win Rajasthan again: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the Congress will once again emerge victorious in the 2023 Assembly polls in Rajasthan and form the government.

Gehlot's remarks came as 15 MLAs took oath as ministers on Sunday. "We will all unite and take the policy, ideology and programmes of Congress to the common people under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and win the 2023 Assembly polls on the issue of development and form the government again," said the CM in a tweet. In another tweet, Gehlot wished all the MLAs taking oath as Cabinet ministers and said the government has provided sensitive, transparent, accountable governance to the people and has taken the state to the path of development despite the adverse circumstances.

"During our term, people have put a stamp of approval on our governance by giving victory to the Congress in various by-elections and local bodies elections. We all have to maintain this trust of the public in the times to come. For this, the work has to be continued with full hard work and dedication," he added.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra had shared a list of 15 MLAs who took oath on Sunday. He said three ministers will be elevated to Cabinet rank. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath to the new ministers.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot's 'loyalist' MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Brijendra Ola are part of the Cabinet after the reshuffle.