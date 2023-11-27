Connect AIR with people, says Vasudha

Bhubaneswar: In tune with the changing times, AIR News has expanded its footprint across multiple social media platforms in a big way to reach out to maximum number of listeners. In this context, radio journalists play a significant role to connect with people and present their voices in the field of development, culture and language. This was stated by Principal Director General (AIR) Vasudha Gupta during the two-day ‘Content Synergy Workshop for Capacity Building.’

She said AIR news network can become game-changer by providing news updates on various other digital platforms. AIR can disseminate information in a better way on a topic such as Sambalpuri saree which has news value. Radio continues to maintain its decency, discipline and credibility in digital age, she added.

The workshop was organised by AIR, Prasar Bharati in Sambalpur on November 23 and 24. Interacting with radio journalists of Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar, Vasudha spoke on news on social media, radio, news-based and non-news programmes, credibility of AIR and role of radio journalists in regional stations in changing times.

Joint Director Subhashree Mohapatra discussed various aspects of radio news and how to develop news. Rare photos on AIR social media, such as those of Covid pandemic, sent by radio journalists, were displayed.

AIR Cuttack RNU Head and Deputy Director Satya Narayan Patnaik briefed radio journalists about design of the programme. There was also an open question and answer session.

Prasar Bharati Deputy Director General Ashish Potnis, OSD Anil Sharma, AIR Sambalpur Deputy Director Ramesh Chandra Bhoi, Prasar Bharati Senior Officer Sangita Mahadani, AIR Cuttack News Editor Tapan Maharana and senior officers participated.