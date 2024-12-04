Constable recruitment: CSBC allows candidates to participate in physical tests in Bihar

Patna: The Central Selection Board for Constables (CSBC) in Bihar addressed a major concern for candidates regarding the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) and Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) certificates on Wednesday and allowed the candidates to participate in the physical tests.

These certificates are now not required before the physical tests for constable recruitment. This decision comes after significant agitation by candidates.

Around 1.07 lakh candidates who passed the written examination were protesting for the past eight days in Gardani Bagh, Patna.

Their main grievance was that the CSBC had not clearly specified the requirement for EWS and NCL certificates in the recruitment notification.

The candidates questioned why such requirements were not mentioned earlier, which they believe caused confusion and delay.

The CSBC has now clarified and amended the rules, making these certificates not mandatory before the physical test.

Jitendra Kumar, Chairman of CSBC, announced that candidates will not be disqualified from the physical test due to the absence of EWS and NCL certificates.

He clarified: "If anyone is carrying these two certificates, then it is good. However, candidates without them will still be allowed to participate in the physical test and will not be disqualified."

The General Administration Department of the Bihar government has sought CSBC's opinion on the issue.

Bihar's Education Minister Sunil Kumar also assured the candidates that their grievances would be addressed and appropriate action would be taken to resolve the matter.

The physical tests are set for December 9, and around 1.07 lakh candidates who passed the written examination are expected to participate in it.