Construction of SYL necessary: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister said that the Supreme Court, in its decision has clearly said that SYL should be built and both Haryana and Punjab should come to a mutual agreement for its construction. However, despite these directions, Punjab Chief Minister and his administrative wing are adamant about not resolving this issue.

"Instead of discussing this pivotal issue, the Punjab Chief Minister and his administrative wing repeatedly say that there is no water in the state. Rather they are asking to discuss sharing of water whereas a separate tribunal has been set up for discussing issues related to water sharing. Distribution of water will be done according to the recommendation of the tribunal," said Sh. Manohar Lal while interacting with the media persons in New Delhi today.

Reacting to the statement made by Delhi Chief Minister, the Chief Minister said that if Arvind Kejriwal has any formula to resolve the SYL issue, he should share the same with Bhagwant Mann. The Punjab Chief Minister should share the formula with Haryana whenever the next meeting is held. Also, if not with us, then Arvind Kejriwal can also share the same formula with the Supreme Court.

The Chief Minister said that meeting the needs of drinking water is the utmost priority of any government. Most of the water that Haryana is giving to Delhi is used for drinking purposes. Delhi is getting its complete water share from Haryana as per Supreme Court's orders, he added.