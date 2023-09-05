Controversial Remarks On 'Sanatan Dharma' Lead To Shocking Reward Offer For Udhayanidhi Stalin's Beheading

Following Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial statement advocating the eradication of 'Sanatan Dharma,' an Ayodhya seer named Paramhans Acharya has offered a substantial reward of Rs 10 crore for beheading the DMK leader. The chief priest of the Tapaswi Chawni temple in Ayodhya, Paramhans Acharya, boldly stated his intent, saying he would personally pay the reward to anyone who decapitates Stalin and delivers his head to him.



Udhayanidhi, who is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, had alleged that 'Sanatan Dharma' perpetuates inequality and lacks social justice, calling for its elimination. He drew comparisons between 'Sanatan Dharma' and contagious diseases like coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever, asserting that they should not be opposed but eradicated.

Despite the backlash, Udhayanidhi remained steadfast in his stance, reiterating his views on 'Sanatan Dharma.' He clarified that his criticism extended to 'Sanatan Dharma' as a concept and not just Hinduism. He stressed that his remarks aimed to condemn caste-based disparities.

The seer, known for making such announcements in the past, emphasized the eternal and indestructible nature of 'Sanatan Dharma.' He warned that anyone attempting to dismantle it would face their own demise.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her viewpoint regarding DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial statement concerning Sanatan Dharma. According to Banerjee, individuals should refrain from making comments that could potentially offend the religious sentiments of people. She emphasized her respect for Sanatan Dharma and stated that she holds the people of Tamil Nadu in high regard. She urged everyone to be mindful of the unique sentiments associated with various religions and emphasized that India is a secular and democratic nation that celebrates unity in diversity. Banerjee also underscored the importance of not engaging in any actions or discussions that could cause harm to any particular community.

Additionally, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has faced intense backlash after he stated on Saturday that Sanatan Dharma should not just be resisted but eliminated. Despite the extensive criticism of his anti-Sanatan Dharma stance, he remained undeterred and declared yesterday that he would persist in voicing his opposition to Sanatan Dharma.