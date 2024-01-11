Controversial Statements: Rajasthan Minister Sparks Debate By Encouraging Higher Birth Rates For Housing Benefits

Rajasthan minister Babulal Kharadi stirred controversy on Wednesday with remarks encouraging people to "have many children," asserting that the Prime Minister would construct homes for them.

Tribal Area Development Minister Kharadi conveyed the Prime Minister's aspiration to ensure that no one goes to bed hungry or without shelter. He stated, "It is the dream of the Prime Minister that no one should sleep hungry and without a roof over their head. You give birth to lots of children. Pradhan Mantri ji will build your houses; then what is the problem?" These comments were made during a public event in Udaipur.

Additionally, Kharadi mentioned the central government's reduction of LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 and outlined plans of the BJP-led government in Rajasthan to provide cylinders at Rs 450 under the Ujjwala Scheme. Encouraging support for the BJP in the general elections, he emphasized the party's implementation of various public welfare programs.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma shared the stage with Babulal Kharadi during the event. Kharadi, a fourth-time MLA from the Jhadol seat, was recently inducted into the state Cabinet.