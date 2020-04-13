Coronavirus Outbreak: UAE Asks Nations To Evacuate Citizens

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the UAE government has asked countries to evacuate those citizens who want to return home. Thousands of expatriates from various countries are said to be stranded in UAE.

The UAE government has also warned that it would review labour relations. It cautioned governments of action against nations which do not oblige. The UAE government could impose restrictions on nations which do not cooperate, it is said to have warned.

In view of the fact that India has cancelled all incoming and outgoing flights, special flights will be will have to be arranged to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in UAE.

The Ministry of External Affairs is likely to look closely at the demand from the UAE government. It is very likely that special flights would be arranged for evacuation of Indian citizens who wish to return, at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Kuwait has also asked all those whose visas have expired to leave the country by April 30. The government of India is reported to be engaged in talks with the Kuwait government.

India had earlier evacuated citizens from Italy, China and Iran, the three worst-affected countries in the world.

All evacuees will be shifted to quarantine centres on return and will be screened on arrival. They will undergo regular testing for COVID-19 before they are eventually discharged after the mandatory quarantine period.