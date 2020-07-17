Coronavirus update India: Nation marked 25,000 deaths after highest single day death rate reported

New Delhi: The number of people affected through Coronavirus in the country exceeded 10 lakh after nearly 35,000 cases were identified from different parts of the country in the past 24 hours. The country has also reported 687 deaths in a day. This is the highest single day death rate reported after the pandemic began.

According to the data furnished by the Union Ministry of Health suggested that 34,956 cases were reported in India in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in India to 10,03,832. Of these, 3,42,473 are active cases while 6,35,757 people have been discharged after recovery. The country's death toll from the deadly virus has also crossed 25,000.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in India with 1,14,947 active Corona virus cases and over 11,100 deaths. Tamil Nadu follows Maharashtra with 46,717 active cases and 2,236 deaths. With 30,661 active cases, Karnataka has now become the third worst-affected state in India, but the number of deaths is lower than Delhi which has registered over 17,400 active cases and 3,545 deaths.

Meanwhile, rural areas in the country are now witnessing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and lack of health infrastructure is making the condition poorer.

Many states have re-imposed strict lockdown measures for high risk cities and containment zones to stop transmission of the deadly virus.

On the brighter side, India's recovery rate is steadily climbing and the fatality number of fatalities is declining. Even then, experts feel that a vaccine is necessary to stop the spread of this deadly virus in India.