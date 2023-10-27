Corruption in Rayagada forest division; Lokayukta seeks report by Dec 26

Rayagada: Forest Flying Squad (FFS) stationed at Berhampur appeared before the Odisha Lokayukta on October 16 in connection with the implementation of plantation schemes in Rayagada forest division.

Following a compliant filed on June 15 last year by Rasmi Ranjan Dora, Rabindra Patakhandal and Badal Tah of TDP Associates Against Corruption, the Internal Vigilance, led by Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Nilendra Narayan Singh Dalapati, conducted an inquiry in several phases. TDP Associates complained about massive corruption amounting to crores of rupees in the implementation of programmes such as Assisted Natural Regeneration (ANR), Soil and Moisture Conservation (SMC), Loose Boulder Check Dams (LBCD) and Bald Hill Plantation in 28 Vana Samrakshana Samitis (VSS) of Muniguda forest range.

According to the findings of a draft inquiry report of the Forest Flying Squad, the Soil and Moisture Conservation work was executed through contract vouchers. No muster roll has been maintained in the work executed through contract vouchers. The staggered trenches in all four plantations are deficient in numbers.

The Range Officer, Muniguda Forest Range, has not supervised any plantation work of Jamjodi Baldhill but allowed all vouchers without any field verification, the report said. A total of 250 staggered trenches are not dug in Jamjodi Baldhill plantation programme. Most of the staggered trenches were recently dug. The SMC works such as staggered trench and LBCD were done on contract basis without maintaining muster roll. The seedlings were planted only after the complaint was filed.

Hence, there has been misappropriation of government money to the tune of Rs 9.22 lakh in Jamjodi Baldhill Plantation programme. The site selection at Jamjodi is not suitable for Baldhill plantation. The plantation site is surrounded by valuable tree species such as Sal, Piasal, Bahada, Harida and Asan. The plantation site is also having good germination of the same species, the report stated. In Haduguda ANR, planation programme was taken up after the complaint was filed. The VSS register has some fake signatures. The number of meetings actually held is less than those mentioned in the register. The VSS members are not aware of the actual quantity of work executed. A total of 5,174 seedlings were planted in the assigned area instead of 10,000 seedlings. In place of 1,450 staggered trenches mentioned in the register, only 455 trenches have been dug. There has been misappropriation of Rs 5.98 lakh in this programme, according to the report. Similarly, in Rengalpadu ANR, 5,298 seedlings were planted in the assigned area in lieu of 10,000 seedlings. A total of 1,787 staggered trenches are mentioned in the register but only 688 trenches have been dug. There has been misappropriation to the tune of Rs 6.10 lakh in this programme, the report stated.

In Rachuli ANR, 5,169 seedlings were planted in the assigned area instead of 10,000 seedlings. A total of 1,514 staggered trenches are mentioned in the register but only 550 trenches have been dug. There has been misappropriation of government money to the tune of Rs 6.40 lakh, the report said. So, recovery of total misappropriated government money amounting to Rs 27. 71 lakh may be initiated from all forest officials concerned, the draft inquiry report stated.

The Range Officer has not submitted tour diary nor vehicle logbook engaged in Muniguda Forest Range since his joining. The Division Office has no record of DFO’s tour diary. The tour diary of two ACFs has no instances of field verification/inspection of four plantation programmes under Muniguda forest range. No supervision of field work during preparatory year as well as first year of plantation of Jamjodi Baldhill, Haduguda, Rengalpadu and Rachuli ANR plantations has been done by the ACF or the DFO.

The DFO and the Ranger passed all the vouchers of the project executed under CAMPA without any field verification. The FFS held the Ranger, the DFO and the Accounts Staff squarely responsible for the misappropriation of funds and recommended appropriate action against them.

Meanwhile, the DFO has been apprehended by the State Vigilance department and the Forest Ranger, Muniguda transferred.

Appearing before the Lokayukta, Dalapati said the inquiry has been completed in four plantation areas. Due to shortage of staff shortage and Dalapati’s transfer, the inquiry into the rest 24 project sites are yet to be conducted. The Lokayukta has ordered the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Bhubaneswar to get the inquiry done and submit the report by December 26 this year.