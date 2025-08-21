Live
Couple among 4 labourers killed, 5 injured in accident
Kota: A van carrying labourers rammed into an unidentified truck from behind, leaving four labourers, including a couple, dead on the spot on NH-27 in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Wednesday, police said. Five, including a minor, were seriously injured in the accident, it added.
The incident took place at around 4.30 am on Wednesday near the Sutada village under the Dabi police station area, when a van carrying labourers from Rajasthan’s Baran and the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh to Kankroli and Nathdawara collided with the truck, SHO of Dabi Hemraj Sharma said.
Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the injured to a community health centre in Dabi, from where they were referred to New Medical College Hospital in Kota, the officer said.
The deceased were identified as Santosh, his wife Sangeeta, Anil and Devraj and the injured as Hemraj, Anil’s wife Meinakshi and Sourabh. Two others, including the minor, are yet to be identified, the officer added.