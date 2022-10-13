Court tells BMC to accept resignation of Sena (UBT) bypoll candidate

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to accept the resignation of its employee Rutuja R. Latke - who is expected to be the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party nominee for the November 3

bypolls Andheri East Assembly constituency.

Latke is the widow of the erstwhile Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, who passed away in Dubai in May, necessitating the byelections.

A civic employee, Latke had quit her employment in the BMC in September - a mandatory requirement - to enable her contest the bypolls as a Sena (UBT) candidate.

However, the BMC had refused to accept her resignation, after which she moved the high court for relief today.

Justice Nitin Jamdar, while asking the BMC what was its problem if any employee wants to contest elections, ordered the civic body to accept the resignation by Friday 11 a.m., to enable her file the election nomination papers - for which the last date is also tomorrow.