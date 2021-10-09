Covid Restrictions For Mobile Theatres Are Being Eased By The Assam Government

On Friday, the Assam government published a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), enabling mobile theatre companies to keep their acts in compliance with the State Health Department's Covid-19 policy.



The theatre groups must finish their performances before the night curfew. Furthermore, the games are limited to containment zones. Since the first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak hit the state in March 2020, more than 30 to 35 mobile theatre companies have been unable to stage their productions.

Health Minister Keshab Mahanta stated that the SOP will take effect immediately. However, depending on the Covid-19 situation, the State government may release a new SOP.

He said that to participate in the shows, members of the organising committees, actors, and other artists must receive two doses of Covid-19 vaccination.

The minister further stated that the organising committees must obtain authorization from the district administration or sub divisional administration before inviting theatre organisations to stage plays.

He explained that the audience is required to wear masks. If necessary, the organising groups must offer masks to spectators who do not wear them inside the theatre and hand sanitizers must be kept in all theatrical show entrance gates by the organising organisations.

The minister added that actors, artists, and other members of theatre organisations must receive both doses of the Covid vaccine. In this regard, they must file a self-declaration with the district or sub-divisional administration.

To avoid Covid infection, all actors and other people engaged with theatre companies must have a Rapid Antigem Test (RAT with RT-PCR) within a two-week period. If necessary, the district and sub-divisional administrations must set up immunisation sites near the theatre pandal.

However, in the theatrical pandal, both theatre companies and organisational committees must preserve social distance and if any violations found then strict actions will be taken.