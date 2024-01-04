Cow vigilante Monu Manesar granted bail in attempt to murder case

Gurugram: A Gurugram court on Thursday granted bail to self-proclaimed cow vigilante Mohit Yadav also known as Monu Manesar, in an attempt to murder case.

The case was registered against him at Pataudi police station in Gurugram.

Additional District and Session Judge Jasbir Singh approved the bail application of Monu Manesar who is currently in judicial custody at Bhondsi jail.

However, the police had opposed the bail application of the 32-year-old Manesar, saying over 20 suspects in the matter are yet to be arrested and Manesar can flee or pressurise the witnesses. The court, however, accepted his bail plea on Thursday.

The case pertains to a bullet injury to Mohin, a resident of Ward No. 9 in Pataudi, on February, 2023.

A complaint was filed by Mubin Khan, a resident of the same locality, who alleged his son was shot at during firing between two groups.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) against Manesar at Pataudi police station.

Gurugram Police had arrested Monu Manesar on September 11 in connection with the riots in Nuh during the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek rally organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad on July 31.

After presenting him in court, Rajasthan Police took him on production remand in the murder case of two Muslim men -- Nasir and Junaid.

The charred bodies of Nasir and Junaid were found in a vehicle on the Rajasthan-Haryana border on February 16 after they were allegedly abducted by some vigilantes who accused them of smuggling cows.

On October 7, the Haryana Police sought custody of Monu Manesar, who was lodged in Ajmer jail of Rajasthan, on a production warrant in an attempt to murder case in Pataudi.