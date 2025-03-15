Crimes in Beed: Pawar dares Maha govt to take action regardless of political affiliations

Baramati: Amid talk of a deteriorating law and order situation in Beed, especially after several cases came to light following the brutal killing of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in December last year, the NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday dared the Maharashtra government to take stern action against those who are taking the law into their hands, notwithstanding their political affiliations.

“I have known Beed district for many years. But the situation in Beed was never like this. I have many years of experience with Beed district, which is peaceful and known for its cordial and harmonious atmosphere. When I was paying attention to that area myself, six members of my party were elected from Beed and there was a harmonious atmosphere there,” said Sharad Pawar during a media interaction.

Sharad Pawar added that the Maharashtra government should take due steps so that Beed regains its past glory.

“Unfortunately, some people took a stand to misuse power and we have been seeing its consequences in Beed for the past few months.

“I am of the clear opinion that the state government, regardless of who is involved, needs to formulate a very strict policy regarding anyone who takes the law into their own hands and spoils the atmosphere,” said Sharad Pawar.

The senior Pawar also commented on the raging controversy over BJP minister Nitesh Rane’s initiative to issue Malhar certification to ‘jhatka’ mutton shops to help Hindus identify mutton shops owned by people from the community.

“Are there other issues before the state or not? Are these national issues?" he asked.

Sharad Pawar said there were some elements who were taking advantage.

“The Maharashtra government should take a decision to deal firmly with such people. Strict action should be taken. If they are abusing power and trying to widen the gap between people on the basis of caste and religion, action should be taken against them,” Sharad Pawar added.

On the surge in farmers’ suicides in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar said that the Centre should formulate a policy to address the issue.

On the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture, Sharad Pawar said that AI is being used in Baramati Agriculture Development Centre to increase the per acre production of sugarcane that will lead to increase in sugar output.

“I am happy that many sugar factories in South Maharashtra have shown their willingness to apply AI technology. It will be implemented after seeking their views,” he added.

On media reports about state unit chief Jayant Patil being upset, the senior Pawar said, “Jayant Patil has already clarified his stand.”

Patil has made it clear that he is not deserting Sharad Pawar nor does he have any plans to leave NCP(SP) and join another party.



