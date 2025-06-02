Criminal justice system enters new era: Shah

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that India’s criminal justice system is undergoing a transformative shift towards a more secure, transparent, and evidence-based model. His remarks came during a two-day visit to West Bengal, where he inaugurated the new building of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Rajarhat, Kolkata.

While addressing the gathering, Shah stated, “The Indian government is creating a secure, transparent and evidence-based criminal justice system. It is necessary that those who stop crime should be two steps ahead of the criminals. Our criminal justice system is entering a new era.” He highlighted the essential role of forensic science in modern law enforcement and the need to continuously advance in this area to combat evolving criminal activities.

Shah underscored the foresight of the central government in establishing the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in 2020, even before the introduction of three significant criminal laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).