Criminal wanted in murder case held after encounter

A wanted criminal was arrested following an exchange of fire with police in Delhi’s Dwarka on Wednesday, an official said.

Ritik alias Dancer, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man, Kuldeep, police said. “On August 17, Kuldeep was stabbed near his residence in Uttam Nagar. He later succumbed to his injuries. While two accused -- Pawan alias Punjabi and his associate -- were arrested earlier, Ritik had been on the run,” the official said.

After the murder, Ritik came in contact with local criminals and was planning to target witnesses in the case, he said.

“Today, a team received a tip-off that Ritik would reach Sector 3 in Dwarka. The team laid a trap and when they tried to nab him, he opened fire. Police retaliated, injuring the accused in the leg,” the officer said, adding that he is undergoing treatment.

He said Inspector Subhash Chand also suffered a bullet injury in his left arm in the operation and was rushed to a hospital.

A pistol, two live cartridges and two empty shells were recovered from the spot, police said. In another incident, two men were injured after their motorcycle was hit by a Mercedes car in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 12:34 AM near the Mehta Chowk traffic signal, they said.