Criminals enjoy patronage of officials in Bihar: LoP Vijay Sinha

Patna: After a deadly attack on a family claimed two lives and left four others injured, Vijay Kumar Sinha, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and BJP MLA on Monday alleged that criminals in the state enjoy the patronage of district administration.

"The criminals are being protected in Lakhisarai by corrupt officers and hence their morale are high and not hesitant to commit heinous crimes like murders, rapes kidnappings. The Lakhisarai SP is a corrupt officer. The home department is owned by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who has appointed corrupt officers in Lakhisarai, Munger and other districts," Sinha said.

"The criminals are fearless as they know that the people sitting in the government would save them. CM Kumar, who is holding the home ministry portfolio, and his deputy are not entitled to stay in power on moral ground. We have appealed to the governor to take cognizance of the matter and impose President's rule here to save Bihar," Sinha said.

"I am going to Sitamarhi where six persons were killed in a hooch tragedy in three villages on Saturday. There is a complete lawlessness in Bihar. Earlier, three people were killed by sand mafias in Jamui district last week,” Sinha said. The incident occurred at ward number 15, Gali number 7 of Punjabi locality under Kavaiya police station in the district around 7 am claiming two lives and 4 injured. The accused, after committing the crime fled from the spot. Ends. IANS.AJK.