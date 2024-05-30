Crocodile Crawls Onto Road in Uttar Pradesh, creates panic among locals

Residents of an area in Uttar Pradesh were left in shock when a crocodile made its way out of the river and onto a road, causing panic among locals. The unexpected visitor was spotted climbing onto a grill and slowly making its way up towards the residential area.

Witnesses were amazed and scared at the sight of the crocodile, with many running away from the scene in fear. Authorities were quickly informed and a team was dispatched to safely capture the reptile and return it to its natural habitat.





A crocodile came out of Ganga canal in Narora of Bulandshahar district, later released back into water pic.twitter.com/KPOukrCd8X — BlueGreen Planet (@BluesWaltair) May 29, 2024





The incident left many pondering on how the crocodile managed to make its way so far away from the river. Some speculated that heavy rains may have caused flooding, allowing the creature to venture onto land.