Crowd erupts as CM Yogi rallies support for NDA candidate from Darbhanga

Darbhanga, November 4: On the final day of the first phase of campaigning for Bihar Assembly elections, Darbhanga witnessed an overwhelming turnout for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s grand roadshow. Beginning from Lohia Chowk and culminating at Machhli Chowk, the event was charged with energy and enthusiasm.

People lined the streets and crowded rooftops, chanting “Yogi-Yogi,” “Jai Shri Ram,” “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Mithila Dham Ki Jai,” “Mata Janaki Ki Jai,” and “Har Har Mahadev.” The excitement to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister was palpable as chants of “Bulldozer Baba Zindabad” and “Hindu Hriday Samrat Yogi Adityanath Zindabad” echoed through the city.

Holding lotus symbols and party flags, lakhs of supporters marched alongside the Chief Minister, raising slogans such as “NDA Gathbandhan Zindabad” and “Prime Minister Narendra Modi Zindabad.” The crowd showered Yogi Adityanath with flowers, while others welcomed him with sparklers and firecrackers along the route.

Addressing the sea of supporters, Chief Minister Yogi said, “I wholeheartedly congratulate the people of Darbhanga, especially the youth and social organizations, for the remarkable enthusiasm shown during today’s historic roadshow.”

Calling for the return of the NDA government in Bihar on the foundation of good governance, he said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the NDA has once again supported Sanjay Ji as its candidate. He continues to receive your blessings, and I urge you all to support him once more to ensure the NDA’s victory.”

Concluding his address, CM Yogi stirred the crowd’s spirit by leading chants of “Jai Siyavar Ramchandra,” “Jai Maa Janaki,” and “Jai Shri Ram.”