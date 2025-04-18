CRPF leads nation’s pledge to wipe out Maoism by 2026: Shah

Neemuch: With earnest commendation for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Union Home Minister Amit Shah proclaimed on Thursday that the nation has embraced a pledge that by the end of March 2026, Maoism will be wiped out from India. He was addressing an assembly of brave soldiers of the CRPF on the 86th ‘Raising Day parade’ of the force in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh.

The CRPF, he emphasised, has rendered unparalleled service to the country. “

“With more than 400 forward-operating bases established, Naxal-related violence has been curtailed by a remarkable 70 per cent. Whenever the Naxalites catch word of the CRPF advancing, terror spreads among their ranks like wildfire,” the Home Minister said.

“Today, having confined these nefarious elements to a mere quartet of districts,” HM Shah said, no one could ever fully capture the valour and fortitude of this force, whose origins trace back to 1939.

“As the nation strides toward prominence by 2047,” he said, “the contributions of CRPF and the sacrifices of its families remain etched in our aspirations. When the annals of golden history are penned, the bravery and heroism of our soldiers will gleam forevermore.” The Home Minister also announced plans to establish a Cobra battalion in Jammu and Kashmir. He underscored the foresight of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who not only bestowed the flag upon the CRPF but also outlined its guiding principles.

Referring to a historic event, HM Shah said during the 1965 confrontation with Pakistan’s forces in the ‘Rann of Kachchh’, the CRPF delivered a befitting response. Similarly, when the Indian Parliament was attacked, and when Ram Janmabhoomi was under siege, the CRPF thwarted these threats with valour unmatched.

The force has left no stone unturned in safeguarding the unity and sovereignty of India, HM Shah said.

Wherever unrest arises across the nation, the presence of CRPF instils unwavering confidence; their arrival signifies certain triumph, he added.

HM Shah reflected on the sacrifices made since the CRPF’s inception, underscoring that 2,264 brave souls had laid down their lives in protecting the nation. He reassured the bereaved families of these martyrs, affirming their pivotal role in India’s journey to ascendancy by 2047. The nation beams with pride for the CRPF, he stressed. Before addressing the ceremony, HM Shah paid homage to fallen heroes at the memorial. Riding in an open jeep, he proceeded to inspect the parade. Eight contingents of the CRPF showcased their discipline and might, and the Home Minister accepted their salute with dignity. He conferred medals of bravery upon select CRPF personnel, honouring their exceptional valour. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav was also present to lend his support to the proceedings.

Each year, on March 19, CRPF Day is commemorated, marking the day in 1950 when Sardar Patel, then Home Minister, ceremonially presented the flag to this distinguished force.

Neemuch holds historical prominence, for it was here on July 27, 1939, amidst British dominion, that the ‘Crown Representative Police’ was founded. After Independence, this entity was rechristened as the Central Reserve Police Force by Sardar Patel on

December 28, 1949.