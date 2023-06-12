Cyclone Biparjoy Moving Northwards. Likely to hit Gujarat coast on June 14

Ahmedabad: The cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' which is moving northwards in the east-central Arabian Sea has put the administration along the Gujarat and Pakistan coastal regions under high alert.



Sea conditions are also expected to worsen significantly, with the IMD forecasting "phenomenal" conditions over the northeast and east-central Arabian Sea from June 12 to 15. This means wave heights could exceed 14 meters, making sea travel extremely dangerous.

A storm surge of 2-3 meters above the astronomical tide could potentially inundate the low-lying areas of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, and Morbi districts during the time of landfall. This surge, combined with the anticipated rainfall, poses a severe flood risk.

The cyclone also threatens significant damage, including the destruction of thatched and kutcha houses, uprooting of power and communication poles, widespread damage to crops and orchards, and visibility being severely affected due to salt spray.

Warning for fishermen

With the storm's impending arrival, all fishing operations in the east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea are suspended until June 15. The IMD has advised those out at sea to return to the coast and encouraged judicious regulation of offshore and onshore activities. Ports along the west coast of India, naval base operations, and the general public in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions. Tourism activities may be restricted over these areas.