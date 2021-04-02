Danish Chikna, gangster Dawood Ibrahim's associate, arrested in Rajasthan's Kota

In a joint operation, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Rajasthan Police arrested Danish Chikna, an associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, from Kota on Thursday night.

In a joint statement, NCB and police said that Chikna managed the drugs factory of gangster Dawood Ibrahim in Maharashtra's Dongri.

"Drugs were seized from his vehicle. A total of six cases, including that of murder, are registered against him. Warrants were also issued against him in two cases," said the statement.