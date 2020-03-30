Darul Uloon offers one of its buildings to serve as isolation ward for Coronavirus patients

Aligarh: Deoband-based Durul Uloom, Asia's largest madrassa, on Monday offered to hand over one of its buildings to the Uttar Pradesh government to turn it into an isolation ward for coronavirus-infected patients.

The offer was made by Vice-Chancellor Mufti Abdul Qasim Nomani of the theological school in a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Durul Uloom's Mohtmim (vice-chancellor) has written to Chief Minister Adityanath offering a three-storeyed hostel building, 'Darul Quran', for housing COVID-19 patients, Durul Uloom's spokespersons Ashraf Usmani told PTI.

The head of the Deoband school, in his letter to the chief minister, said, the hostel building of the school is located adjacent to the main highway and if the government finds it appropriate, the school would like to offer its services for helping the country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesman said.

The building can accommodate up to 100 people, he said.

"We are ready to offer the hostel as a quarantine facility for as long as the government wants it," he added.

Darul Uloom is Asia's largest madrassa which is located at Deoband in Saharanpur district.