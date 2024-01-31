Live
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 31 January 2024
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 31 January 2024
- AP cabinet to meet today, to approve several decisions
- Andhra Pradesh Govt to sign MoU with IB today
- Traffic restrictions near LB Stadium
- Andhra Pradesh: Speaker issues notices to 4 rebel MLAs
- TS govt cancels land allotment to BRS MP's pharma company
- Govt to probe ex CS' land deals
- AP discoms rank among top 10 in the country
- Hyderabad: Free bus travel takes a toll on city students
Just In
'Daylight robbery by BJP': AAP alleges tampering in mayoral polls
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party and Congress levelled allegations of "tampering" and "cheating" after BJP retained the top three posts in the Chandigarh mayoral polls on Tuesday.
The councillors from the two INDIA bloc parties created a ruckus in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House as BJP's Manoj Sonkar won the post of mayor. They announced a boycott of the next phase – elections to the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, leading to the victory of BJP candidates Kuljit Sandhu and Rajinder Sharma on their respective posts.
