'Daylight robbery by BJP': AAP alleges tampering in mayoral polls

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party and Congress levelled allegations of "tampering" and "cheating" after BJP retained the top three posts in the Chandigarh mayoral polls on Tuesday.

The councillors from the two INDIA bloc parties created a ruckus in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House as BJP's Manoj Sonkar won the post of mayor. They announced a boycott of the next phase – elections to the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, leading to the victory of BJP candidates Kuljit Sandhu and Rajinder Sharma on their respective posts.

