DDA's demolition drive underway in Mehrauli

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) started a demolition drive on Friday in the Mehrauli area amid police security.





Locals claimed that the drive that started in the morning was demolishing two and three-storeyed buildings near Aulia Masjid at Andehria More along with shanties.





The land on which the alleged encroachment was done belonged to multiple agencies including DDA, Waqf Board, and ASI, they claimed.





"A demolition drive is being carried out by the Horticulture Department of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. Police personnel have been deployed on the spot as preventive protection for DDA officials to carry out their duties and also to maintain law and order in the locality. Initially, the localities had staged a protest against the demolition but the situation was later brought under control," said a senior police official.





According to the demolition notice, the land on which the demolition is being carried out is a part of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and the 'existing unauthorised encroachment' is acting as a hindrance to the development of the park.





The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday lashed out at the BJP over the Mehrauli demolition drive and accused it was replicating what British did during their rule.





Addressing a press conference here, Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak accused the BJP of reneging on its poll promises of 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' and said they were demolishing unauthorised colonies and slum areas to exact revenge for losing the Vidhan Sabha and MCD polls.





"I don't think this has ever happened in Independent India. This used to happen during the British rule. Those who supported freedom fighters in 1857 Mutiny were hanged, their houses demolished. This is being replicated by the BJP," Pathak alleged.





He also said they will approach the court in this matter. "Our party MLAs Naresh Yadav and Somnath Bharti have been detained. Even our councillor has been detained. BJP is taking revenge from people for not choosing them in Vidhan Sabha and MCD polls. They had promised to build houses but they are demolishing jhuggies. We won't allow this to happen," the AAP leader said.





Pathak said that residents of other areas like Tughlakabad and Madipur in Punjabi Bagh have also been served demolition notices..











