Live
- India’s commercial real estate resilient despite global trade tensions: Report
- Watch: India’s War Against Pakistan Could Start in 36 Hours, Says Pakistani Minister
- U.S. Visa Options for Engineers
- Pahalgam attack: CCS meet at PM Modi's residence ends, big decisions likely to be announced soon
- Badshah Stuns With His Solo Dance Moves In 'Galiyon Ke Ghalib'
- Top Morning Detox Drinks for a Healthier You
- FIR lodged against Sisodia, Jain in classroom construction case
- Income Tax Department notifies ITR-1, ITR-4 forms for assessment year 2025-26
- Judicial probe into Delhi teen's death over contrasting claims in police custody
- CM Naidu orders probe over Simhachalam wall collapse incident
Deadly Fire At Kolkata Hotel Claims 14 Lives, Investigation Underway
- At least 14 people have died in a devastating fire at Rituraj Hotel in central Kolkata.
- Authorities have launched an investigation while political leaders call for stricter fire safety measures across the city.
A tragic fire at Rituraj Hotel in central Kolkata has claimed at least 14 lives, according to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma. The blaze, which erupted around 8:15 pm, has since been brought under control.
"Fourteen bodies have been recovered and several people have been rescued," Commissioner Verma stated. He confirmed that authorities have formed a special team to investigate the incident, though the cause of the fire remains unknown.
Union Minister and State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar urged immediate action from state officials to assist victims and called for "stricter monitoring" of fire safety measures to prevent future tragedies.
West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar criticized the Kolkata Corporation over the incident, questioning their oversight of building safety standards. "There was no safety or security... I don't know what the corporation is doing," Sarkar told ANI.
The investigation continues as authorities work to determine what sparked the deadly blaze.