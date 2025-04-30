Deadly Fire At Kolkata Hotel Claims 14 Lives, Investigation Underway

A tragic fire at Rituraj Hotel in central Kolkata has claimed at least 14 lives, according to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma. The blaze, which erupted around 8:15 pm, has since been brought under control.

"Fourteen bodies have been recovered and several people have been rescued," Commissioner Verma stated. He confirmed that authorities have formed a special team to investigate the incident, though the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Union Minister and State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar urged immediate action from state officials to assist victims and called for "stricter monitoring" of fire safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar criticized the Kolkata Corporation over the incident, questioning their oversight of building safety standards. "There was no safety or security... I don't know what the corporation is doing," Sarkar told ANI.

The investigation continues as authorities work to determine what sparked the deadly blaze.