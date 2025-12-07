Deadly Goa Nightclub Blaze Exposes Illegal Construction And Major Safety Failures

A devastating fire broke out shortly after midnight at Birch by Romeo Lane, a well-known nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, leaving at least 25 people dead, including four tourists and 14 staff members. Investigators are now trying to determine how a venue that reportedly lacked mandatory permissions and had serious safety shortcomings managed to operate until the tragedy struck.

Police said the fire erupted soon after Sunday began, triggering chaos as visitors scrambled to escape. Witnesses described a scene of panic where many people, desperate to flee, mistakenly rushed toward the ground-floor kitchen during the confusion. They became trapped there with staff members, contributing to the high death toll.

The club’s design worsened the situation. Its narrow entry and exit points, coupled with its location along the backwaters, made evacuation difficult and slowed down rescue teams. Fire trucks had to stop nearly 400 metres away because only a single slim passage led to the building. According to emergency responders, limited access and poor ventilation meant that many victims succumbed to suffocation before help could reach them.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said his initial assessment indicated the blaze started on the upper level. Some people managed to squeeze through the congested doorways, but when flames rapidly spread, others were trapped inside. He announced a magisterial inquiry to examine the cause, assess accountability and determine whether the club met fire and construction standards—an assertion he already doubts.

Local officials claim the establishment had been built illegally. Arpora-Nagoa sarpanch Roshan Redkar stated that the structure did not have a construction licence. A demolition notice had been issued earlier, but it was halted after an appeal. Redkar added that ongoing disputes between the owner, Saurabh Luthra, and the landowners had already attracted complaints about the nightclub.

Initial police statements suggested a cylinder explosion triggered the inferno, but several eyewitnesses disagree, asserting the fire began on the first floor where around 100 visitors were dancing. With conflicting accounts and no forensic confirmation yet, the exact spark remains unknown.

The temporary palm-leaf roofing and décor caught fire almost instantly, engulfing the club in moments. With the dance floor packed for the weekend, escape became even more difficult.

Relief measures have been announced, with the Prime Minister’s Office offering financial assistance to affected families. An FIR has been filed against the club’s management and owner, and arrest warrants have been issued as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have also stated that all nightclubs in the area will undergo fire-safety audits, and licences of those found violating norms will be cancelled.