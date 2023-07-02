  • Menu
Debadatta Chand assumes charge as MD & CEO of Bank of Baroda

Mumbai: Debadatta Chand assumed charge as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Baroda (Bank) on Saturday. He takes over from Sanjiv Chadha, whose tenure ended on June 30.

Prior to his appointment as MD & CEO, Chand served as the Executive Director at Bank of Baroda since March 2021. In his role as Executive Director, he was overseeing corporate and institutional credit, corporate and institutional banking, treasury and global markets, mid-corporate business, and trade and foreign exchange.

In addition, he had also successfully overseen the international banking business, domestic subsidiaries/joint ventures, wealth management, capital markets, NRI business as well as key platform functions such as HRM, finance & planning, risk management, audit & inspection, credit monitoring, collections, legal, compliance, learning & development, disciplinary proceedings, information security and estate management & security at the bank.

