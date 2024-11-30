Deep depression intensifies into cyclonic storm

Chennai: The deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm on Friday afternoon, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. The cyclonic storm, named 'Fengal' and pronounced as 'Feinjal' is likely to make a landfall on November 30 afternoon close to Puducherry with a wind speed, gusting upto 90 kmph.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran held a meeting at the state emergency operations centre here with senior officials to review preparatory and relief measures.