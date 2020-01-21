Delhi Assembly Elections: Akali Dal's Decision To Part Ways With BJP Adds To Nadda's Woes

The Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) decision to part ways with its old and senior ally in the upcoming Delhi polls on February 8, poses a fresh challenge for the new BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, as he settles into his role.

The Akali Dal decision puts pressure on the BJP leadership in the national capital, though on its part, the BJP claims that it is in talks with the Akali Dal leadership. While Akali Dal is not likely to reverse its decision, the BJP has allotted two seats to its ally in Bihar, Janata Dal-United (JNU) and one to Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Jantantrik Party (LJP).

The ruling party in the Centre is battling anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests being staged across Delhi and other parts of the country, for the past few weeks and against this backdrop, the Akali Dal decision is likely to hurt the image of the BJP.

With just over two weeks to go for the Delhi assembly elections, the local BJP unit in the national capital appears to be far from energised in contrast to a resurgent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The BJP leadership has been putting on a brave face, but experts say that its cadre had for the most part, given up on the idea of wresting Delhi from AAP. It is unlikely that the BJP's long exile of over two decades in Delhi would end soon.

JP Nadda had been studiously groomed over the years by the party leadership, and in particular by Home Minister Amit Shah, from the time that he became the working president. But does he have the time to enable the BJP to get its act together in Delhi? That is a question which will be answered by the voters of Delhi on January 8.