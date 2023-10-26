Delhi Cabinet Shuffles Ministerial Portfolios With Atishi And Saurabh Bharadwaj

In a recent administrative adjustment, the Delhi government made changes to its ministerial responsibilities. Atishi, who currently holds the highest number of portfolios (13) among all Delhi ministers and is the only female minister in the Delhi Cabinet, was assigned the Water Department, replacing Saurabh Bharadwaj.



Simultaneously, Mr. Bharadwaj was entrusted with the Tourism, Art, and Culture department, taking over from Atishi. It's important to note that Atishi's portfolio allocation has been a subject of political debate in the past. When she was initially given the Finance, Revenue, and PWD portfolios, the BJP accused Manish Sisodia of exerting pressure on Arvind Kejriwal to allocate these "lucrative portfolios" to his protege.

These changes in ministerial responsibilities come on the heels of the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who stepped down in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scandal. Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were subsequently appointed to the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet.