Delhi CM attacked during public event

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public hearing at her residence on Wednesday morning. She has suffered injuries to her hand and head.

A man, said to be in his 40s, approached the Chief Minister during a 'Jansunwai' and attacked her. The Chief Minister's security personnel immediately caught the attacker. An attempt to murder case has been filed against the attacker. He has also been charged with attacking a public servant and obstructing a public servant.

According to preliminary information, the attacker has been identified as Rajesh Sakriya, originally from Rajkot in Gujarat. His mother, Bhanu, has said Rajesh is a dog lover and was upset over the Supreme Court's recent ruling to round up stray dogs in Delhi NCR and shift them to shelters, sources said.

The sources said the attacker first slapped the Chief Minister and then pushed her. He then pulled her hair before the Chief Minister's security overpowered him.

The Chief Minister's Office has described the attack as "premeditated". "CCTV footage has revealed that the attacker had begun preparations for the assault at least 24 hours in advance," it has said.