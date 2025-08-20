Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked At Public Hearing, Attacker In Custody

The attacker, identified as Rajesh Sakriya from Gujarat, was caught immediately and is being questioned. Political parties have condemned the attack, with BJP alleging conspiracy and AAP calling for strict action.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked this morning during a public hearing (Jansunwai) at her residence, leading to injuries on her hand and head. She was rushed to hospital, and doctors are currently monitoring her condition.

The attacker, identified as Rajesh Sakriya from Rajkot, Gujarat, was overpowered by security personnel on the spot and is being interrogated by Delhi Police. According to preliminary reports, his mother claimed he was disturbed over the Supreme Court’s order to round up stray dogs and shift them to shelters, noting that her son was a dog lover.

Senior BJP leaders and top police officers quickly reached the Chief Minister’s residence following the incident. BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana condemned the attack, demanding a probe into whether it was politically motivated. Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also alleged a possible conspiracy by rivals who, he claimed, could not tolerate Gupta’s work at the grassroots level.

Opposition leader Atishi from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strongly condemned the assault, saying, “There is no place for violence in a democracy. Disagreement and protest are part of democratic values, but violence cannot be tolerated.” She urged Delhi Police to take the strictest action.

Eyewitnesses reported that Sakriya approached the Chief Minister with papers during the hearing and, while speaking to her, suddenly launched the attack. The Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh has ordered an inquiry into the security lapse and will personally oversee the investigation.