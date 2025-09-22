Delhi CM Rekha Gupta participates in 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign at AIIMS

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday took part in the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ (Healthy Woman, Empowered Family) campaign at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and urged greater focus on women’s empowerment.

The Chief Minister said: “A healthy woman is the foundation of an empowered family and a developed nation.”

She stated that women are the driving force at the forefront of the country’s development and that their well-being ensures the empowerment of families, society, and the nation.

On this occasion, she highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this campaign nationwide from September 17 to October 2.

Over one lakh health camps are being organised nationwide, providing women with comprehensive health check-ups completely free of cost.

She praised Prime Minister Modi’s visionary initiative, which places the health of the nation’s women at the forefront.

The Chief Minister noted that this mega health camp at AIIMS has been going on since September 17, benefiting thousands of women daily.

She expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for recognising women not merely as the pivot of the family but as the force shaping society and the nation.

She also mentioned that the Central government has reduced GST rates on several life-saving medicines and medical devices to make healthcare more affordable, benefiting homemakers and middle-class families in particular.

Echoing the Prime Minister’s message, CM Gupta urged all women to visit the nearest health camp for a check-up and emphasised that the time has come for women to prioritise their health.

In a country like India, where even women in well-off families commonly suffer from deficiencies in haemoglobin and vitamins, this campaign is highly relevant. The Prime Minister has also initiated the National Nutrition Month, encouraging everyone to adopt a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, she said.

The Chief Minister congratulated AIIMS, the Central government, and the PM for the initiative and requested all women to attend the nearest health camp for a check-up.