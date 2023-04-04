Delhi Commission for Women begins probe

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday said it has launched an inquiry into repeated incidents of inappropriate behaviour towards women during college festivals, days after Indraprastha College for Women students alleged sexual harassment during a fest.

The women's panel has issued summonses to Delhi Police and Delhi University (DU) officials, asking them to appear before it on April 6. "This inquiry is on the overall issue so that strong systems are created to deter such incidents in the future.

Earlier, the DCW had issued notices to Delhi Police and IP College to inquire into the specific case of harassment," the commission said. Students at DU's Indraprastha College for Women alleged that some men scaled the walls of the college during a fest on March 28 and "harassed several students".

Similar incidents have also been reported in some DU colleges in the past.

In 2020, some people forced their way into Gargi College premises during a fest and molested the girl students, the DCW noted. Again, in 2022, some male students forced their way into Miranda College and harassed the girl students.

These incidents are happening repeatedly in DU colleges and raise serious concerns regarding the safety of girl students, especially during college fests, it said.

Taking action in the matter, the DCW chief has issued summonses to the registrar of

Delhi University and Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), seeking an action taken report in the matter, it added.