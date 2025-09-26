Delhi Court Denies Pre-Arrest Bail To Swami Chaitanyanand In Financial Fraud Case

A Delhi court has turned down the anticipatory bail request of Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, who faces investigation for alleged financial misconduct. The Patiala House Court delivered its verdict on Friday, stating that the severity of the charges necessitates police custody for proper interrogation during this phase of the investigation.

The court's decision came just hours after it had reserved judgment on the self-proclaimed spiritual leader's pre-arrest bail application in a case involving accusations of fraud, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. The charges against Saraswati include cheating through impersonation, dishonestly inducing individuals to surrender property or agree to its retention, creating forged documents or electronic records, using fraudulent documents as authentic, and engaging in criminal conspiracy.

According to Delhi Police investigations, Saraswati allegedly gained unauthorized control over the institute by illegally subletting properties belonging to Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, which operates the institution, to private companies for personal financial benefit. This alleged scheme forms the basis of the financial irregularities case against him.

Beyond the financial charges, the controversial figure is simultaneously embroiled in a separate sexual harassment case that has generated significant public attention. Seventeen female students from a private management institute in Delhi have accused him of harassment and molestation. These serious allegations have prompted law enforcement agencies to launch an extensive manhunt as Saraswati remains at large.

The sexual harassment investigation began following a complaint filed at Vasant Kunj North Police Station in the national capital. During their inquiry, police recorded statements from thirty-two female students, with seventeen of them alleging inappropriate behavior including abusive language, obscene WhatsApp and SMS messages, and unwanted physical contact by the accused. The victims have also claimed that female faculty members and administrators aided the accused and pressured them to comply with his demands.

The educational institute at the center of these allegations is affiliated with Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, and offers a Postgraduate Diploma in Management course under the Economically Weaker Section scholarship program. The scandal has particularly shaken Delhi's educational community due to the vulnerable position of the students involved.

Delhi Police have confirmed they are making comprehensive efforts to apprehend Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who continues to evade arrest in the sexual harassment case. The dual legal challenges facing the self-styled godman represent serious criminal allegations that could result in significant legal consequences if proven in court. The Vasant Kunj molestation case has particularly drawn widespread attention and concern from the public and authorities alike.