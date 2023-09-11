Live
- Parliament special session intended to break Mumbai from Maharashtra: Congress
- Amid spike in dengue cases in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah stresses on need to maintain hygiene
- Ensuring Safe Return to Campus with Health and Security Guidelines for the Education Community
- Congress alleges Rs 13,000 cr scam in J&K Jal Jeevan Mission, says officer being harassed
- Kharge reminds BJP to look into 'real issues' as G20 is over
- Rahman gets blamed after the recent concert in Chennai
- UP International Trade Show will display state's potential
- 20 water bodies in Lucknow to be revived, beautified by Lake Man
- Apple Event 2023: All that we expect from iPhone 15 to AirPods Pro 2; Find details
- Is it considered inauspicious to buy new items during Pitru Paksha? here is the truth
Just In
Delhi court reserves judgement on Sharjeel Imam's plea seeking statutory bail in sedition case
A Delhi court on Monday reserved order on plea of Sharjeel Imam, a key figure in a case involving alleged inflammatory speeches made against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), seeking statutory bail.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday reserved order on plea of Sharjeel Imam, a key figure in a case involving alleged inflammatory speeches made against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), seeking statutory bail.
Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of the Karkardooma Courts heard the arguments and listed the case for the pronouncement of order on September 25.
Imam, who was booked under FIR 22 of 2020 by Delhi Police's Special Branch, was initially registered for the offence of sedition.
Later, Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was invoked.
He has been in custody since January 28, 2020, and his argument is centred around the claim that he has completed half of the maximum seven-year punishment prescribed under Section 13 of the UAPA.
On Monday, when Imam's counsel put forth the same argument before court, Delhi Police opposed the claim saying that there is not just one offence, but multiple.
According to his application, he has spent three years and six months in judicial custody and thus should be entitled to statutory bail under Section 436A of the Criminal Procedure Code.
The application states that Imam is willing to provide reliable surety and adhere to any conditions upon his release.
The charges against Imam include sedition (Section 124A), promoting enmity between different religious groups (Section 153A), making assertions prejudicial to national integration (Section 153B), making statements conducive to public mischief (Section 505) under the Indian Penal Code, as well as punishment for unlawful activities (Section 13) under the UAPA.