Delhi daylight shooting case: 3 arrested in ‘encounter’

New Delhi: Following an ‘encounter’, the Delhi Police arrested two alleged shooters and a conspirator involved in the daylight murder of a man in south Delhi’s Mehrauli, an official said on Thursday.

Deepak (31) and Yogesh (30) were identified as the alleged shooters, and Ajay (27) as a conspirator, the official said, adding that the shooters sustained bullet injuries in their legs during retaliatory fire. Ajay was later apprehended from Pushp Vihar and found in possession of an illegal firearm.

“On May 15, a 30-year-old man identified as Arun Lohia was shot dead near a bus stop at CDR Chowk. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital but was declared dead. A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered at Mehrauli Police Station, and an investigation was launched,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said. Based on electronic surveillance, CCTV footage analysis, and local intelligence, the team identified the suspects.

On the intervening night of June 4 and 5, the police received specific inputs that the shooters were planning to flee via Chirag Delhi’s Khanpur stretch. A trap was set around 3 am and the accused were intercepted while riding a motorcycle.

“On being challenged, the duo opened fire on the police team. Despite warning shots fired into the air, the accused continued to shoot. In retaliatory action, they were shot in their legs and overpowered,” the DCP said. A head constable was struck by a bullet, however, his bulletproof jacket saved him from serious harm.

Subsequently, a cache of weapons was recovered, including two automatic pistols (9mm and .25mm), one .32 bore pistol, 12 live cartridges, six empty cartridges, and a motorcycle used in the crime. “The third accused, Ajay, was apprehended the same day near Asian Market, Pushp Vihar while trying to meet his associates. He was found with a country-made pistol and three live rounds. A separate case under the Arms Act was registered at Saket police station,” DCP Chauhan said.

Deepak was previously involved in two criminal cases, including robbery and arms offences, according to the police, while Yogesh had a criminal record involving cases of rape, abduction, robbery, and attempt to murder.

Ajay’s involvement in criminal activity is under investigation.

The motive behind the murder and the identity of the person who ordered the hit are being investigated. Officials hinted that the murder may be linked to personal enmity or past rivalry due to a property dispute, however, further details are expected to emerge only after sustained interrogation.