Whirlpool launches 3D Cool Pro+ AC range with powerful cooling, engineered for extreme Indian summers

The evolving Indian consumers increasingly seek air conditioners that go beyond basic cooling. Large rooms, uneven airflow, rising outdoor temperatures, and prolonged usage hours often result in inconsistent cooling and discomfort. Addressing these challenges, the Whirlpool 3D Cool Pro+ range delivers all-round cooling performance engineered specifically for real Indian conditions, reinforcing Whirlpool’s expertise in cooling.

Commenting on the launch, Nakul Tewari, Vice President – Marketing, Whirlpool of India, said: “Understanding consumers’ evolving expectations from air conditioners is central to how we innovate at Whirlpool. With the 3D Cool Pro+ range, we combine intelligent technology, advanced airflow design, and energy efficiency to deliver exceptional comfort across different room sizes, even in extreme conditions. This reflects our continued commitment to setting higher benchmarks in cooling performance while providing reliable, everyday comfort for Indian households.”

Superior cooling performance, built for extreme heat

At the heart of the new range is Whirlpool’s 3D Cool Technology, designed to deliver a personalised and powerful cooling performance. The system enables rapid heat removal and uniform airflow, ensuring effective cooling across the room. With powerful air throw of up to 60 feet, the 3D Cool Pro+ eliminates hot spots and ensures consistent comfort even in large living spaces.

Engineered for extreme conditions, the 3D Cool Pro+ range is designed and tested to deliver effective cooling even when outdoor temperatures reach up to 56°C*, ensuring reliable performance during peak summer months. For instant relief, the Turbo Chill function activates rapid cooling, bringing the cool air from AC to 24°C in just 60 seconds.

Cleaner air for healthier indoor living

Designed for prolonged AC usage, the 3D Cool Pro+ range also prioritises indoor air quality. Silver Ion Filters help reduce bacteria and allergens in the air by releasing silver ions which are anti-microbial in nature, supporting cleaner, healthier air circulation. This makes the range particularly suitable for families with children, elderly members, or individuals sensitive to indoor air quality during extended cooling periods.

Personalised comfort with intelligent air control

The 3D Cool Pro+ range features 6th Sense Technology, powered by smart sensors and Whirlpool’s proprietary algorithms. With the press of a single button, the system intuitively manages temperature, humidity, and air circulation, automatically adapting to changing room conditions to deliver optimal comfort.

Complementing this is Whirlpool’s 3D Air System, which allows users to customise airflow based on their immediate needs:

● Focused Air Mode delivers a concentrated, high-velocity airflow for quick relief upon entering a hot room.

● Diffused Air Mode creates a gentle, uniform breeze, reducing harsh drafts and enhancing sleep comfort.

● Sweep Air Mode, enabled by a 4-way swing mechanism, ensures cool air reaches every corner of the room for consistent, all-round comfort.

Durability designed for real Indian conditions

Recognising the demanding environments in which AC operate, the 3D Cool Pro+ range is built for long-term durability. Golden Fin technology enhances corrosion resistance, helping protect the heat exchanger in the indoor unit from rusting through humidity, and hence a great fit for coastal conditions. The ODU Self-Clean function addresses a common consumer challenge, as outdoor units are often installed at height and difficult to maintain or clean. By reducing dust accumulation on the condenser coil, it supports sustained cooling performance and longer product life.

The range also features 100% copper condensers, utilising grooved copper tubes that increase heat exchange efficiency, enabling faster and more effective cooling.

Energy efficiency and long-term reliability

The 3D Cool Pro+ range balances powerful cooling with responsible energy use through 6-in-1 Xpand Technology, allowing users to adjust cooling capacity based on occupancy and time of day from energy-saving lower capacities to 110% performance when maximum cooling is required. Designed for dependable, long-term performance, the range is backed by a 5-year comprehensive warranty**, reinforcing Whirlpool’s commitment to reliability and peace of mind.

The new Whirlpool AC 2026 range is available in 1 Ton, 1.5 Ton, and 2 Ton capacities, with both 3-Star and 5-Star energy ratings and is fully energy compliant as per 2026 BEE specifications. The range is available across leading retail stores and online platforms.

To explore the new range, visit: www.india.whirlpool.in

*Results shown are based on internal lab testing done on select models under specific conditions and may vary depending on testing conditions. **T&C apply. 2nd year onwards Gas Charging not included. For detailed T&C and Product Warranty Registration please visit https://www.india.whirlpool. in/ac-offers



