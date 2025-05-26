Delhi: Dummy candidate, three aides held in Greater Kailash for links to govt job scam

An imposter and his three aides were arrested for a Rs 6 lakh deal facilitating appearance as a dummy candidate in a government exam held in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash for recruitment of school staff, police said on Monday.

Sumit Dahiya (29) was arrested for impersonating a candidate in an exam conducted by CBSE for recruiting staff of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti at an examination centre in a private school in Hemkunt Colony, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) Ankit Chauhan.

Dahiya, who is preparing for competitive exams, disclosed during interrogation that a middleman had orchestrated the impersonation plan and promised to pay him Rs 6 lakh for appearing as a dummy candidate in place of the original candidate Ankur, the police said.

DCP Chauhan said the original Aadhar card of Ankur, his admit card and the original OMR sheet in which the accused Dahiya had answered the questions were seized.

“Efforts are being made to nab Ankur and the middleman,” said the DCP, adding the impersonation bid was foiled on May 18.

The other accused include a woman (name withheld), Baljeet Singh (59) and Bimal Kumar Singh (59), the police said.

The police have booked them under penal provisions related to punishment for cheating by personation, cheating, dishonestly inducing delivery of property and criminal conspiracy.

The arrested woman is a resident of Majra, Kanjhwala, Delhi, and is aged 40, the police said.

She used to get the National Open School form filled for the Class 10 and 12 students and liaison with the school staff. She got an offer for Rs 2 lakh from Dahiya (known to her) for facilitating his entry as a dummy candidate in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti examination, the police said.

Accordingly, she contacted Bimal Kumar Singh, a private school teacher where the exam was to be held and a resident of Savitri Nagar, and Baljeet Singh, office superintendent and resident of Garhi in East of Kailash, and struck the deal.

Each of them was paid Rs 50,000 to ensure Dahiya’s unhindered entry into the school for impersonation during the examination, the police said.