Delhi ‘Godman’ Accused Of Molestation, Students Testify Against Him

A self-proclaimed spiritual leader, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati—better known as Parth Sarthy—has been charged by Delhi Police following multiple allegations of sexual harassment from students at a management institute in Vasant Kunj.

According to investigators, 32 women pursuing PGDM courses under the EWS scholarship scheme were questioned, with 17 alleging that Saraswati sent obscene messages, used abusive language, and made inappropriate advances. Some faculty members were also accused of pressuring students to comply with his demands.

The case was registered at Vasant Kunj North police station on August 4. Later, 16 victims recorded statements before a magistrate under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During searches, police discovered a luxury red Volvo in the institute’s basement, bearing a forged diplomatic number plate—“39 UN 1”—allegedly fabricated by Saraswati. A separate FIR was filed on August 25, and the car was seized.

Despite raids and surveillance operations, the accused has been evading arrest since the matter came to light, officials confirmed.